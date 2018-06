This Rasmussen poll, out tonight, has Clinton ahead of Obama by six points in Massachusetts. It was conducted the same day as Kennedy's endorsement, so if Obama got a Teddy bounce, it probably is not entirely reflected in the numbers. (A few weeks ago, some polls had Obama trailing by 30 in the state).

Meanwhile, this PPI poll [PDF] has Clinton leading Obama by 12 in New York. Gallup had the home state senator ahead by 28 last week.

--Isaac Chotiner