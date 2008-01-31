Wow. This doesn't sound so good. To take one paragraph sort of at random:

Both Mr. Clinton and Mr. Giustra at first denied that any such meeting occurred. Mr. Giustra also denied ever arranging for Kazakh officials to meet with Mr. Clinton. Wednesday, after The Times told them that others said a meeting, in Mr. Clinton’s home, had in fact taken place, both men acknowledged it.

You'll have to read the whole story to understand what's going on here. But that kind of captures the tenor of it...

--Noam Scheiber