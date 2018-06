Emily Nussbaum on life as a "Lost" fan:

Basically, we're kind of like John Locke: Befriend us under false pretenses, steal our kidney, smash us through a window, toss us in a mass grave! You're still our daddy, and we'll follow you anywhere.

I know what I'll be doing at 8 pm tonight. (Sorry, California debate.)

--Christopher Orr

Update: In comments, CharlesFosterKane quips: "Emily Nussbaum on life as a 'Lost' fan, or a Clinton supporter?"