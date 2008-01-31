In 2006 The New Republic had an article by Ben Smith, currently of the Politico (then of the New York Daily News), narrating the smarmy tale of how Hillary Clinton was courting Rupert Murdoch. Let me confess to being a friend of Rupert's and even then finding the liason highly improbable, that is, any political liason between the two. I am reasonably sure, however, that Hillary thought she had made an ally and that the ally would come through during primary time.

Was she surprised when she picked up the New York Post this morning to find that the popular newspaper -- popular among the not-so-sophisticated and the very sophisticated readership in New York -- had endorsed her adversary , her enemy, Barack Obama? This is not the first piece of bad news for her from supposed friends, and it won't be the last.