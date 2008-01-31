Over at Real Clear Politics, John McIntyre makes a point I've tried to emphasize before: It's amazing how quickly John McCain's biggest liability gets transformed into his biggest advantage once he wins a few primaries. And I'm not talking about his biggest general election advantage, which was obvious all along, but his biggest GOP primary advantage. Many of the same people who looked at McCain a few weeks back and complained that he wasn't winning Republicans (including many of my colleagues in the media) now remark at how the party is falling in line behind him thanks to his perceived electability.

--Noam Scheiber