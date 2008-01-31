While it may have seemed innocuous, John McCain's answer to last night's debate question, "Would Ronald Reagan endorse you?" should be enough to unnerve (though perhaps not surprise) any Cold War historian not firmly committed to Reagan Victory School-hackery.

When asked the same question, Romney took the chance to preen about immigration and Mike Huckabee talked about sunny optimism. McCain, however, harped on two important but relatively obscure episodes in the annals of U.S.-Soviet arms control negotiation:

"Ronald Reagan came with an unshakable set of principles, and there were many times, like when he had to deploy the Pershing [missile] and cruise missiles to Europe and there were hundreds of thousands of demonstrators against it, he stood with it." "Ronald Reagan had a deal in Reykjavik that everybody wanted him to take, but he stuck with his principles."

The only reason for McCain to mention these events is if he's as obsessed with imitating Reagan on foreign policy issues as Ron Paul--who said Reagan wanted to return to the gold standard--is obsessed with making William Jennings Bryan spin in his grave.