I thought the debate had been pretty even--maybe a slight advantage to Obama on immigration--prior to the Iraq discussion. But Hillary had to do much too much explaining about her vote to authorize the war--and in a way she really hadn't had to throughout the entire run of debates prior to this one. It wasn't a disaster, but at times it felt like she was on the verge of drowning. Too much lingo, too much jargon, too much rationalizing. Is this the moment when her refusal to call her vote a mistake finally comes back to haunt her?

--Noam Scheiber