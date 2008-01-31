Here's the money quote from that report:

Opponents of an individual mandate argue that they can come close to universal coverage with a combination of income-related subsidies, more options for purchasing affordable coverage (e.g., through purchasing pools), and administrative mechanisms for facilitating enrollment in insurance. The most recent data indicate that there are 47 million uninsured people in the United States. Even if subsidies, benefits, and administrative simplifications are sufficient to reach two-thirds of the uninsured (a reach beyond what any study to date has shown for a voluntary system), this would still leave 15.5 million people uninsured.This would be admirable, but would be considerably less than full coverage, and, as health care costs and insurance premiums increase, these numbers could easily erode unless further government dollars were injected into the system.

Just to be totally clear on this, I think the distinction here is an important one -- as much for what it says about the candidates' thinking as for the actual policy details. Among other things, I tend to think -- as Clinton has argued -- that you are more likely to achieve something approaching full universal coverage if you start out with a rhetorical commitment that everybody will be covered. To me, it's a matter of pushing the debate as far as possible -- and mandates do that.

I also think Clinton deserves credit for bravery. If anybody is the one telling "hard truths" here, it's her.

But now we're moving into strategic calculations about which, frankly, reasonable people can have a lot of disagreement. And whatever you think about mandates, that doesn't mean Obama wouldn't do great things for health care reform.

As Obama himself noted -- and as I wrote earlier this week -- Ted Kennedy, who has arguably done more to advance the cause of health care reform than anybody in Washington, believes Obama can deliver universal coverage. That means something.

What's more, Obama's promise to push legislation through with a combination of public pressure and brokering deals with hostile special interests is consistent with the way he operated in Illinois -- where, as I reported not long ago, he really did impress a lot of health care reformers with his savvy and dedication to the cause.

Perhaps most important, the most critical element in passing universal health care will be the number of Democrats in Congress. If Obama has longer coattails -- if he can really build a larger Democratic majority, as many of his supporters claim -- then that's a definite vote in his favor.

So Obama has great potential as a health care reformer. (Indeed, overall I thought he sounded far more crisp and self-assured in this debate than I'd heard before.)

But about the policy question asked during the debate -- whether this mandates make a difference -- the overwhelming consensus among experts is that they do.

--Jonathan Cohn