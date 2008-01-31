Unlike the focus group on Fox, the viewers in CNN's group broke ever so slightly for Clinton. According to CNN, they all came in as undecided voters. Afterwards, 60 percent thought Clinton had won and 40 percent had favored Obama.

From what I saw, though, I'd call it 50-50. I liked her a little better on health care; I liked him a little better on Iraq. But my takeaway was that they are both very impressive -- and that, for all of the nastiness of the campaign, they've both improved as campaigners.

I know a lot of Democrats are nervous about the prospect of facing the eminently likeable John McCain. But, based on what I saw tonight, I'd feel good about either one of these taking the Democratic nomination.

--Jonathan Cohn