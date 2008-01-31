Right after the debate, CNN decided to run an hour-long special on health care by their medical correspondent, Sanjay Gupta M.D.. I wasn't going to watch it, mostly because of low expectations. On those all-too-rare occasions when television spotlights public policy, they usually do a lousy job. It's either woefully uninformed or so beholden to the conventions of even-handedness -- which generally means letting people spew untruths without correction -- that they make reality impossible to discern.



But I ended up watching this anyway (probably because it was on while I was finishing my last web item). And, much to my (pleasant) surprise, this special was terrific. Gupta and his producers were scrupulous about giving both sides a hearing. But they also provided viewers with enough information to see through the spin and determine who is right.

At one point, for example, Gupta quoted Republican Senator Tom Coburn talking about one of his favorite causes: The need to create an interstate insurance market, so that anybody looking to buy an individual policy (as opposed to coverage through an employer) could buy from anywhere in the U.S.

As I've written before, this is a terrible idea. It would create all sorts of new opportunities for fraud, which is already a huge problem in the individual market. It'd also create a race to the bottom, as insurers quickly relocated to whatever state had the laxest regulations and began offering coverage from there. And while gutting reulgations might sound like a nice idea, a lot of those regulations guarantee coverage of important screenings and treaments -- or prevent insurers from discriminating against high-risk patients. The CNN script nailed this point, showing that Coburn's plan wouldn't help people with pre-existing conditions, the one who struggle the most to get insurance right now.