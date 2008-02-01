For your amusement, here's Hugh Hewitt (who hates John McCain) attacking Ann Coulter (who also hates John McCain) for hating John McCain so much she says she'll support Hillary Clinton if he's the nominee:

If Ann Coulter's declares again that she'd campaign for Hillary at CPAC, she will be booed and rightly so. Not only did her grandstanding on Hannity & Colmes divert attention from the real issue before conservatives --the need to abandon the idea of voting for Huckabee or Paul and rally to Romney-- she further fractures an already deeply divided GOP.

The Hannity & Colmes segment in question, which has to be seen to be believed, is here:

--Christopher Orr

