The next stop on TNR's Super Tuesday Primer is the lovely state of New Jersey:

"Sandwiched between New York City and Philadelphia, and lacking a state-wide television news sources, the Garden State is usually ignored by party candidates who rather spend their time and money in the surrounding bigger markets. But as a blue state run by a slick and powerful Democrat machine, New Jersey represents the strength and organization of the Clinton campaign and what battles lay ahead for Obama. On the Republican side, New Jersey--along with neighboring New York--will most likely go to McCain, who was even out-polling Giuliani prior to the former-mayor’s flop in Florida..."

--The Editors