MoveOn endorses Barack Obama (with a 70-30 vote by 300,000 members in 24 hours), as does the California SEIU (which had been backing Edwards).

And the congressional endorsements (most from Super Tuesday states) continue rolling in, with Reps. Jim Oberstar (D-Minn.) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) today, following Reps. John Larson (D-Conn.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Earl Pomeroy (D-N.D.) and Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) in the last couple days. Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro is set to endorse tomorrow, though speculation that this presages a Dodd endorsement is evidently unfounded.

--Christopher Orr