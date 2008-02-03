After screwing over the Clintons (in their opinion) by throwing his non-viable Iowa supporters to Obama, Bill Richardson will spend a symbolically important evening watching the Super Bowl with Bill.

Based on my discussions with both Clinton and Richardson people I figured that relationship was over. But these are strange times.

P.S. A friend points out that this means Bill is leaving California mid-day, so my earlier item speculating about his visit there probably overstated things. I hadn't noticed that all four of his stops were quick morning visits to black churches, not more typical rallies/town halls. That said there's little question the Clintonites are freaked about California.

--Michael Crowley