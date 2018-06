I don't mean to be glib, but I'm not sure Mitt Romney's PowerPoint plan envisioned him appearing in a front page NYT photo of a Mormon church funeral two days before Super Tuesday. Not to mention the dent in his campaign schedule. (It's mentioned in the third graf of the LAT's campaign roundup this morning, too.)

P.S. See J-Mart for scenarios under which Mitt just might have a chance (but probably doesn't).

[Getty photo above--click link for NYT photo]