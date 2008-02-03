According to a source close to Al Gore, multiple people in the former VP's orbit are in touch with him on a regular basis to urge an Obama endorsement. According to this source, Gore's hesitation is three-fold:

1.) The memory of the ill-fated Dean endorsement looms large for him.

2.) (Which is somewhat related to 1.) He's worried about somehow jinxing Obama.

3.) He's enjoying the contrast between himself (statesman-like, above the fray) and Bill Clinton, who's been rooting around in the mud for his wife and damaging his legacy in the process.