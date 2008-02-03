My old colleague John H. Mollenkopf -- we taught a course together at Harvard

on "Power" eons ago (yes, it was a sixties course) -- is director of the

Center for Urban Research at the Graduate Center of the City University of

New York. He told the Times that it is difficult to decipher

(and, I suppose, therefore to predict) the political leanings of the 30% of

the foreign born voters in the city.



Most of the new Americans to whom Timesman Manny Fernandez spoke, however,

seemed to favor Mrs. Clinton. One of them, from Bangladesh, explained

that, as Hernandez cited her, Hillary "is a strong woman who handled the

scandal involving her husband and Monica Lewinsky with courage and

grace." Or in her own words: "For her to sit there and be supportive

during that time, when she was humiliated in front of the whole world, she

must have a spine that's made out of steel, or else it would have cracked

under all that pressure." Of course, there are other ways to read

that...But let's leave it alone.



Another female immigrant from Cali, Colombia simply explained her voting on

Tuesday for Hillary, "Look at Argentina." This is not a happy analogy,

neither for Mrs. Clinton nor for President Kirchner.



