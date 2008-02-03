I was sitting with my daughter and son-in-law in New York on Sunday

morning, and she observed that the usual Democratic Party pre-election

post-card informing voters where they cast their ballots had not come. She

said she just assumed that it was in the usual place.



OK. But what about the young voters who hadn't ever voted before? I

suppose they'll have to find out themselves. Before Tuesday.



I have a theory. Yes, it just a theory. But I wouldn't be

surprised. That the New York State Democratic Party which is under the

suzerainty of the Clintons simply skipped this normal step in the

process. The older voters are for Hillary. They know where to vote.



The first-timers are for Obama. Let them fend for themselves.



