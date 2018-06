Shrum, on what he sees as Mitt Romney's big mistake, from Meet the Press:

[H]e remade himself...from a pro-choice, pro-gay rights, pro-environmental person into someone who didn't want to do anything about global warming, was opposed to gay rights and wanted to outlaw abortion.

So he could have been Giuliani without the 9/11 credentials; the GOP would have handed him the nomination on a silver platter! Here's hoping Shrum stays away from the Democratic nominee this year...