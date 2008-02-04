Can you believe it? James Baker, of all people, has enlisted in a campaign

to get the Supreme Court to approve as precedent both state and federal

laws that guarantee both "ballot security and full access to voting." In

this effort, he is joined by Jimmy Carter who spends much of his time

certifying that elections in select third world countries are fair, honest

and democratic -- even when they are not.



In 2005, Baker and Carter led a bi-partisan Commission on Federal Election

Reform that did tackle the problem and proposed a uniform voter photo

ID. I have no quarrel with the idea.



But it's still strange that Baker should put himself forward as a fair

elections proponent. Here are some crucial sentences from an article by

Carter and Baker on the Sunday Opinion page of the Times:

The Supreme Court faces a difficult and important decision. If the

justices divide along partisan lines, as lower courts have, they would add

to the political polarization in the country. We hope that they will find

a non-partisan path that combines both legitimate concerns...and

underscores the importance of applying these laws in a fair...way.



The fact is that Baker doesn't care a fig about fair elections. Remember

that he was the man behind Bush v. Gore in the year 2000, the year of the

great partisan theft.



