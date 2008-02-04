When Ron Paul's newsletters were unveiled, respectable libertarians like the writers at Reason magazine and the Cato Institute almost immediately disassociated themselves from the fringe presidential candidate and his works. As Cato's David Boaz summed up his view at the time:

Libertarians should make it clear that the people who wrote those things are not our comrades, not part of our movement, not part of the tradition of John Locke, Adam Smith, John Stuart Mill, William Lloyd Garrison, Frederick Douglass, Ludwig von Mises, F. A. Hayek, Ayn Rand, Milton Friedman, and Robert Nozick. Shame on them.



Paul claimed that he had no role in the production of the newsletters, and his mendacity was compounded several weeks ago when his own congressional chief of staff told me that his campaign was prepared to name Lew Rockwell as playing a principal role in the production of the newsletters the day before my article appeared, only to scuttle the announcement at the behest of the campaign chairman. Several days later, in a CNN interview, Paul averred that he had no idea who was involved in the newsletters. Paul is a bald-faced liar.

As I wrote several weeks ago, "the only people still defending Ron Paul are the openly bigoted or the comically credulous." The sort of person whose support for a candidate is strengthened from the knowledge that said candidate referred to blacks as "animals" on repeated occasions or longed for the days when gay people were closeted, is hardly the type that a 21st-century libertarian movement would want to make common cause with, and seemed to be limited in scope to National Review's John Derbyshire, the crypto-white supremacists at VDare.com and David Duke. Now you can add Pat Buchanan's American Conservative to the list of individuals and institutions at best unbothered and at worse bolstered by the news that Ron Paul profited from the sale of bigoted, paranoid newsletters.

In its endorsement of Paul, the American Conservative makes no mention of the newsletters, and concludes with this: