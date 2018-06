That's according to the new Q-Poll (not just for Lamont-Lieberman anymore!). In New York, Hillary's lead over Obama--which was 26 points on January 22--has almost been halved to 53 to 39 percent. And in New Jersey she leads Obama 48 to 43 (as compared to 49 to 32 percent on January 23). The next 36 hours can't go fast enough for her.

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, the same Q poll finds McCain with double-digit leads over Romney in both New York and New Jersey.

--Jason Zengerle