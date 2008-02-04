The next stop on TNR's Super Tuesday Primer is the lovely state of New York:"A few months ago, New York State was all but a lock for its two hometown candidates--Rudy Giuliani and Hillary Clinton. But Giuliani didn’t even make it to Super Tuesday, and Clinton, while still holding on to a wide lead over Obama, is feeling the affects of a national swell of support for her opponent..."
--The Editors