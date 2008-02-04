On the day Todd Gitlin's fence-sitting TNR Primary contribution goes online, he jumps:

Partly because various graceless Mr. and Mrs. Clinton moves ignited my own Clinton fatigue, which is no more than a wisp compared to the mania lying in wait out there. Partly because Obama, being fresher, has more freedom where a new president will need it--chiefly in foreign policy, still the biggest priority. Partly because McCain's surge will make an eloquent, not-so-hated generational opponent still more appealing to independents.

The wave is moving. If anything, my orneriness would keep me from moving with it. But Obama's momentum is itself a political fact, and I'm going to bet on it.

Even an ex-president understands that sometimes you have to roll the dice.