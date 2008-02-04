The next stop on TNR's Super Tuesday Primer is the lovely state of Delaware:"While Delaware is starved for delegates, head-scratchingly small, and often maligned for not being a “real state,” its demographics are unique, and may be key to predicting Tuesday’s winners. Twenty-one percent of the state’s population is black, 7 percent Hispanic and over 20 percent lives in rural areas. The transitory culture (Senator Joe Biden has commuted to Washington regularly since the 1970s) and business-oriented industry may favor Eastern establishment figures Clinton and Romney, while the big black vote may push Obama over the finish line..."

