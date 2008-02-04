The next stop on TNR's Super Tuesday Primer is the lovely state of Kansas:

"There may be no state with deeper historical ties to the GOP than Kansas, which has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932. Yet, in recent years, the Sunflower State--partly out of disgust with the increasingly right-wing state GOP--has been trending slightly Democratic, electing and re-electing a Democratic governor and sending a new Democratic congresswoman to Washington in 2006. And on Tuesday, the state will likely break for Barack Obama, whose mother is from there..."

Click here for your complete Super Tuesday rundown for Kansas. Check out our Super Tuesday Primer for analysis of new states every day leading up to February 5.