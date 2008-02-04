Regular readers of my film writing may recall that that there is no aging, iconic actor whom I currently hold in lower esteem than Jack Nicholson. There's no question that he is one of the towering figures in American film over the last forty years. But there's some question, I think, just how much of his work in the last ten or twenty years is little more than him trading on his own outsized persona with varying degrees of self-parody. The single thing I find most distasteful about Jack in his dotage, however, is his increasingly grotesque need to tell us, over and over and as loudly as possible, just how much young tail he's getting.

There was the public cunnilingus on an ice cream cone in Something's Gotta Give, an act that would be gross if performed by a twenty-year-old, but seems almost a cry for help when performed, with such undisguised relish, by a 66-year-old man. And, of course, there was--well, pretty much everything in The Departed: the accosting a young woman about whether she'd "gotten her period" and then sharing a whisper we're meant to understand as more obscene still; the faux-masturbating with a dildo in the porn theatre; the granddaughter-aged girlfriend who promises to "straighten him out"; the repeated references to what an easy time he's always had getting "pussy"; the scene in which a naked Jack shares cocaine and sex with a couple of naked young hookers-- a scene which he reportedly pleaded with Scorcese to film but of which, thankfully, only a few non-explicit seconds made the final cut.

Yes, yes, he's playing a "role"--but anyone who's followed his career even loosely knows that the role he's playing is himself. (And, indeed, most if not all of the "sexing up" of the Frank Costello character in The Departed was evidently at his own behest.) Jack is--I suspect even he would concur--a desperate sexual exhibitionist (at this point, real or imagined), and if you don't find that pathetic in a 70-year-old cinematic icon, well, I guess we just part ways there.

In any case those were my thoughts, earlier today, when I was disappointed, though not surprised, to see this: