Do you recall when virtually the entire Muslim world went into delirium

after a Danish newspaper published 12 caricatures of the prophet

Mohammed? How could one forget! After all, mobs rioted and more than 50

people were actually killed in the violence that ensued.



Now, The Art Newspaper reports that a "Danish museum (is) to buy Muhammad

cartoons which sparked global riots." It is, of

course, a very proper acquisition, especially given the fact that the

cartoons and the events that followed their appearance in print are now

part of the political and cultural history of the world. The world of

Islam and the rest of the world, too.



It was a moment of liberal self-definition, as well. The rampages by

Muslims in European capitals, especially, crystallized for many how

imperiled the West was if it continued to kow-tow to those who would foist

their autocratic values on whole societies that had reached a consensus on

free speech and on its obvious corollary, feeling offense by other people's

liberties.



