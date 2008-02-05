Although Hillary said on Letterman that she'd told Bill "we need to get back on the positive here," I see via MSNBC that on Monday he said this:

You have a clear choice. You're either going to vote for candidate who will provide affordable quality health care for all Americans, or one who thinks it's not that important. If you think it's important, vote for Hillary for president and she will give it to you.

I understand that Hillary and Obama have their differences on health care. But... "not that important"?

--Michael Crowley