Ambinder:

(on Hannity and Colmes as transcribed by a helpful bunny at CBS.) Bill thinks Hillary will win in NY, NJ, AR, TN, OK, CA and ID Clinton thinks Obama will in in ID, CO, MN, AL and GA. He's not sure about MO, MA and CT. (He's missing New Mexico.)

Umm, and Kansas, North Dakota, Illinois, Arizona, Delaware, Utah, and Alaska. And it really doesn't seem fair that Idaho gets to vote twice.

--Christopher Orr