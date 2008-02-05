The next stop on TNR's Super Tuesday Primer is the lovely state of Alaska:

"Alaska is big, far, and sparsely populated. It is difficult to get to and even harder to navigate. For these reasons, no candidate has visited the state. Mitt Romney sent a son. Mike Huckabee dispatched his wife. Barack Obama is the only major candidate with a state headquarters. Not a single state poll has been taken, meaning it’s difficult to make more than a token guess at its outcome..."

Click here for your complete Super Tuesday rundown for Alaska. Check out our Super Tuesday Primer for analysis of new states every day leading up to February 5.