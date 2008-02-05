Take this for what it's worth: In the past couple days, two cars--one for Hillary, one for Obama--have driven down my street blasting GOTV messages for their respective candidates. I live in Jamaica Plain, Mass., which is a demographically-diverse neighborhood with sizeable populations of white yuppies and working-class Hispanics. Keeping that in mind, I thought it was interesting that Hillary's GOTV message was in English and Obama's was in Spanish. I actually thought it would have been the other way around.

--Jason Zengerle