Ladies and gentlemen, how well do you know your primary politics? Please use this comment thread to make your Super Tuesday predictions. Call the individual states and estimate the delegate split (Democratic side only, please). Winner gets fame and glory on The Stump--plus a free copy of TNR's spanking new 2008 election voter's guide. (Entries must be postmarked time-stamped by 7pm EST.) Predict away!

Update: Okay, maybe it's a bit much to call every state. So give your overall state count for each candidate--but be specific about California and Missouri! (And don't forget the final overall delegate split)

--Michael Crowley

