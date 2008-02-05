It's a good question -- but not such an easy one to answer. The Cooper bill never got the same scrutiny the Clinton proposal did; if it had, huge flaws would have become apparent. Nor is it clear that all of those Republcian co-sponsors were serious about embracing even modest reforms. As a 1994 National Journal article by Julie Kosterlitz noted,

The more visible the Cooper and Chafee bills become, the more questions arise about their technical and political feasibility. Many supporters of the two bills, when pressed, confess that they have misgivings about some key features and hint that they have signed onto them mainly for tactical reasons.

It's also important to remember that the administration did try -- albeit somewhat unsuccessfully -- to keep an open line of communication with the sponsor of a different centrist measure, the one sponsored by the late Rhode Island Senator John Chafee. Chafee's bill, although also flawed in the specifics, did try to cover everybody. (In fact, it bears more than a passing simliarity Clinton has proposed this year.) But, in the end, Republicans weren't that excited about his approach, either.

This does't mean Hillary couldn't have been more accommodating, both stylistically and substantively (although Paul Starr, who was part of the Clinton health care brain trust, has argued she had less influence over the decisions at that time than many people suspect). But Clinton has also said she learned from that episode. And in this year's campaign, she's shown signs that she means it. Among other things, she's promised to let Congress write the details of the plan, rather than hand them a 1,200 page bill. (Rest assured, when Congress is done, it will still be plenty long. It's unavoidable when you're contempating something this ambitious.)

At the same time, Clinton has also indicated -- both in speeches and interviews -- that she is still committed to getting universal coverage if she can. She'll compromise on the means, not the ends. The style is different, but the underlying commitment to universal coverage is still there.

At the end of the day, does that mean she's better positioned to deliver universal health care than Barack Obama is? That's a tough call, particularly when you consider his political strengths -- which, frankly, look more formidable by the day. It's not yet clear whether the support for universal coverage actually exists. If it doesn't, I imagine he has more ability to move public opinion -- and build up trust among skeptics -- than she does. Plus there's his history in Illinois, where liberal advocates for health care reform had only good things to say about him.

Then again, it's not clear whether Barack Obama is as committed to the goal of universal coverage as she is. That is is one reason Paul Krugman, among others, keeps raising questions about his candidacy.

Either way, I think it's wrong to say Clinton got everything wrong last time around. And I'm glad to see that she seems to think the same thing.

--Jonathan Cohn