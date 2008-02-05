Following up on my previous item, here's one other note about Jim Cooper, the Democratic congressman from Tennessee who appears prominently in today's David Brooks column.

Towards the end of the column, Cooper suggests that Hillary Clinton is acting just as rigidly now as she did back in 1993 and 1994 -- when she spurned his offers of compromise. Why does he think that? Apparently, it's because she's made such a big deal about having an individual mandate -- that is, a requirement that everybody purchase insurance.

Rather than reiterate the details of this issue for the millionth time, I'll just quote Cooper's take, as Brooks recounts it:

Cooper, who, not surprisingly, supports Barack Obama, believes that Clinton hasn’t changed. “Hillary’s approach is so absolutist, draconian and intolerant, it means a replay of 1993.” He argues that her more coercive approach would once again be a political death knell. No Republican will support it. Red state Democrats will face impossible pressures at home. It’s smarter to begin by offering people affordable access to coverage and evolve from there.

As I said in my previous item, Cooper has worked on health care for a long time -- and seems genuinely interested in making insurance more affordable.