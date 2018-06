In the latest City Journal, former Giuliani advisor Fred Siegel has an unintentionally amusing rant attacking Barack Obama as "unqualified." Siegel's idea of a man qualified to be president, of course, is a former mayor surrounded by crooks who doesn't seem to understand that there is the difference between Sunni and Shia, and who ran the most incompetent presidential campaign in modern history. Or, as Siegel would put it, a "great manager."

--Jonathan Chait