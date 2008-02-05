The New York Times, reporting from the West Virginia convention earlier today:

An interview with John McCutcheon, a state consultant for Mitt Romney, made clear why he is expected to win easily. “We have had the only organizational presence in West Virginia to speak of,” said McCutcheon. “It’s all Romney all the time.”...

Oops:

(CNN) -- Republican Mike Huckabee scored the first Super Tuesday victory, winning all 18 delegates at stake in West Virginia -- partially with the help of Sen. John McCain's backers.

The former Arkansas governor won with the support of 52 percent of the state's GOP convention delegates on the second round of balloting. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney came in second with 47 percent of the vote, and Sen. John McCain was backed by 1 percent of the delegates.

Romney was ahead in the first round of voting in Charleston but failed to get the majority needed to win.