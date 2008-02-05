I am sitting at home reading a book, actually The First Day of the Blitz by the distinguished Stanford historian of modern Britain and an old friend, Peter Stansky. It is a riveting narrative of British endurance and triumph during the Nazi aerial bombardment of London. But, riveting as it is, there is still the telephone. And today there was a telephone blitz from the Clintons.



Not one or two but three calls, one from Bill, two from Hillary. Forgive me, I hung up on Bill. But I did listen to the first from Hillary. So? So she has no poetry in her soul...and certainly no poetry in her politics. The recording told me that she would remedy everything. Easy.

