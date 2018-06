Do you remember the boycott of Nestle's?

Well, here's an implicit reproach from an article by Lawrence K. Altman in today's Times about AIDS-infected children in under-developed countries.

"Many babies born uninfected go on to acquire H.I.V., the AIDS virus, in the lengthy period of breast feeding because of contamination of the mother's milk."

Nature is not always better than commercial products. No baby ever imbibed the virus through Nestle's much condemned infant formula.