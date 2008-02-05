While you're waiting for results--Terry McAuliffe this morning, on Bob Novak's latest column and an unpopular DNC he wants no association with:

SCARBOROUGH: I've tried to blame you for the Super Tuesday debacle, but you weren't actually party chair two years ago when this was decided, party chair four years ago.

MCAULLIFE: There's a reason we call him Bob No-facts. He wrote yesterday that I did the calendar. I left the chairmanship three years ago!... Howard Dean is chairman of the party. He did today's calendar.

SCARBOROUGH: You didn't have any influence over it at all?

MCAULLIFE: Didn't talk to anybody. I know he thinks I'm omnipresent - it's not my calendar so Bob needs a little correction today.

--Michael Crowley

