Talking points from Clinton HQ:

Unlike the Obama campaign, the Clinton campaign never dedicated significant resources to Georgia.



Sen. Obama spent over $500,000 dollars on ads on television and radio; we never went up on TV



The Obama campaign has 9 offices in Georgia. The Clinton campaign only has 2.



Sen. Obama has had staff and significant campaign operation across the state for 8 months. Sen. Clinton only deployed staff to the state in the last couple of weeks.



Polls have consistently showed Sen. Obama with wide lead over Sen Clinton. That lead has only widened over time.