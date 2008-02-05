One thing to keep in mind if you're perusing the exits posted on Drudge and other sites: The figures from places with large white working-class populations--like Massachusetts and New Jersey, even Connecticut--could be misleading. Those probably reflect surveys conducted late this afternoon, when a lot of working-class voters may not have voted yet. Unlike educated, white-collar workers, who can duck out at lunch or show up late at the office, I suspect the blue-collar folks often can't or don't vote till they get off work in the evening.* I'm not saying this effect completely undercuts what you're seeing, but it could understate Hillary's support a bit.

*One exception could be workers whose unions have endorsed. They may benefit from some special arrangement.

--Noam Scheiber