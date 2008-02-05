I'm watching MSNBC, where they haven't called Tennessee yet. But I gather the Clinton campaign expects to win there, since they just sent out talking points hyping their performance there and in Oklahoma (which the networks have already called for Clinton). just called Tennessee for Clinton. (Updated at 8:17 p.m.)

Here's the party line from Hillaryland:

We’re very excited by our strong victories in Oklahoma and Tennessee.

These are the first two states where both candidates competed fiercely.

For months, the Obama campaign has been spinning that they have a monopoly on red states; tonight we showed that they don’t.

With these first two victories, Hillary Clinton has demonstrated that she can compete and win in red states.