The latest release from the Hillary campaign declares her projected win in Massachusetts "UPSET OF THE NIGHT"

Given how far ahead she was there not long ago that seems like an overstatement. I see it more as a lucky near-miss.



Meanwhile, Fox is reporting that Democratic Senator and Hillary supporter Bob Menendez is saying his home state of New Jersey seems to be breaking her way, on the strength of a huge margin among Latinos. That would be another big loss averted for her.

Update: During the delay time before our awesome cutting-edge web servers posted this item, Fox called New Jersey for Hillary.