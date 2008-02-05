As Mike notes at the Stump, the Clinton campaign is crowing about their expected win in Massachusetts. And now that MSNBC has just called New Jersey for Clinton, I assume we'll be hearing about that state, too.

But keep in mind what this is really all about: delegates. And in close states like Massachusetts and New Jersey, it's entirely possible that Obama will get plenty of delegates -- nearly as many, in fact, as if he had won it. (In fact, I suppose it's possible he'll win more delegates.)



That said, I'm impressed Clinton seems to have held on in both states. Of course, I'm also impressed that Obama closed the gap as much as he did.

Am I being completely wishy-washy about this? Why, yes I am.