Chris Matthews keeps proclaiming Massachusetts an upset victory for Hillary. This strikes me as way overly-credulous of the Clinton talking points. Way. If you look at this Pollster.com chart, there was exactly one poll showing Obama ahead in the entire run-up to Election Day. The last Real Clear Politics poll average had Clinton up seven points today. That doesn't look like an upset to me.

The only explanation I can think of is that Matthews was consulting the same flawed exit poll numbers the rest of us were today. But, you know, by that logic, George W. Bush pulled a huge upset over John Kerry in 2004.

--Noam Scheiber