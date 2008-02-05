Noam, I agree with you about the silliness of calling Massachusetts an "upset." At least, as it applies in the rational world.

But in the madhouse of political media, I think such talk reflects a problem for Obama. His expectations--especially within elite media--probably got too high. It may not be fair to say Hillary was the underdog tonight, but I certainly heard talk in the past day or so that she might be headed for disaster.

That said, if the delegates split roughly even and Obama still wins a bunch of states, his bulging bank account sends him into favorable upcoming contests (i.e. the MD/VA/DC "Chesapeake primary" next week) in pretty good shape.

--Michael Crowley