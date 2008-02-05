I have to agree with Frank on Fox tonight. Not only are they hilarious, but they're actually marginally less credulous than some of the networks. Fred Barnes -- yes, Fred Barnes -- just got off a great riff when somebody else, maybe Juan Williams?, tried to claim that Huckabee's success tonight shows that voters like people who are "moderate" on immigration:

He was moderate, but then the Minutemen endorsed him. And then he puts out this plan where he says he wants all the illegals to be deported in 120 days. There are a lot of them! 12 million of them! That would be quite an operation! It would dwarf D-Day!

-- Eve Fairbanks