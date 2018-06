Mike Huckabee just used this line in his Arkansas victory speech. Someone who plans to stay up later than I can please keep count of how many times this so-overused-as-to-be-meaningless cliche is used by the various candidates and their surrogates throughout the night?

(That said, if the people really have spoken, at this point what a fair number of them seem to be saying is: Bite me, Mitt.)

--Michelle Cottle