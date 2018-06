I watched much of the returns tonight with my dad, a Republican and a pretty solid McCain supporter since September or October. I would have expected him to be ecstatic. But he was looking at the TV screen despondently as the McCain wins came in. "Now that McCain is sweeping I'm getting cold feet," he said. "I like him less and less every day."

The endlessly repeating cycle of buyers' remorse in this Republican campaign has been amazing--and I don't think it's over.

--Eve Fairbanks